Ben 10 Ultimate Alien, Vol. 1 - Escape from Aggregor

    Now that Ben's hit the big time, his fame brings new challenges. His old enemies track him down and threaten his family. He lands a starring role in a video game and has to deal with his new celebrity status. And speaking of celebrities, he crushes on a young movie actress at the same time that his childhood hero makes a comeback. I guess when you go Ultimate, so do your problems. Episodes include: "Fame", "Duped", "Hit 'Em Where They Live", "Video Games", "Escape From Aggregor", "Too Hot to Handle", "Andreas' Fault", "Fused", "Hero Time" and "Ultimate Aggregor".

