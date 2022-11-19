Ben Bailey: Road Rage

Not Available

Ben Bailey, the Emmy® Award winning host of “Cash Cab”and “Cash Cab: After Dark,” stars in “Road Rage,”his first live one-hour comedy event taped in New York City. As far back as Ben can remember, he was always delivering something – from pizza to now people in his mobile “Cash Cab” studio. He confesses to over 100 odd jobs during his rise to television host and stand-up comedian. And those experiences have provided him with a unique, up-close look at the world around him. Now, in a live concert taped in NYC, Ben Bailey shares what he’s learned about life with a humorous look at everything from unemployment to Google birds.