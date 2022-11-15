Ben Cropp's Crocodile Island

Not Available

On a remote beach at the tip of Australia, a dozen crocodiles sit at the beach edge at night waiting for the hatching flatback turtles to scamper down to the water and into their snapping jaws. This amazing predation has never been filmed before, and at great risk Ben Cropp and his son Dean closely approach the feeding crocs in the dark of night with infra red lights the crocs can't see. They also witness a large tiger shark grabbing an adult turtle and shake it like a rag doll, then tear it apart bite by bite. On a nearby sand cay they witness another unique predation of black tip whaler sharks grabbing tern chicks having a swim. Crocodile Island is the place where predator meets prey in amazing action.