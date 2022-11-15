Ben Cropp's Snake Island

Not Available

Nuie is an uplifted coral island, a tiny speck in the middle of the South pacific. It is on the migratory path of the great Humpback Whales. In the crystal water these giants rise up to breathe beside the divers, some with new born calves. The Rocky island is home to a unique species of venomous sea snakes, that come ashore to lay their eggs. They have never bitten an islander, yet, and become part of their lore. In Snake Gully Ben Cropp meets these snakes in their hundreds, they sleep en masse in every crevice, and the traffic is like pitt street when they surface for air every half hour. When you swim at Nuie, you swim with snakes.