Although an incredibly successful writer, it is as a stand-up comedian that Ben Elton is most famous. In 1997 over 300,000 ecstatic fans around the country saw Ben Elton live during his sell-out tour which the media hailed as his funniest and most accessible material to date. Filmed during this epic tour this DVD is your opportunity to witness for yourself Ben Elton's brilliant storytelling talents. Don't miss it.