Ben Folds Five The Complete Sessions at West 54th - Spare Reels

On June 9, 1997 Ben Folds Five was one of the first guests to appear on a new series called Sessions at West 54th. Because of the 1/2 hour time constraint of the show, only a handful of the recorded tracks made it to air. The DVD contains the entire performance which, for the most part, includes tracks from their just released album, Whatever and Ever Amen. The DVD includes Spare Reels, a 45 minute film which contains live performances and clips of the band in various and random situations. It also contains clips of Ben Folds Five during the studio sessions for their then upcoming album, The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner.