Ben Harper and the Blindboys of Alabama: Live at the Apollo

Live at the Apollo was a by Ben Harper and The Blind Boys of Alabama filmed at the Apollo Theater (Harlem, New York), on October 12, 2004. Born October 28, 1969 Ben Harper is an American singer-songwriter and musician. Harper plays an eclectic mix of blues, folk, soul, reggae and rock music[1] and is known for his guitar-playing skills, vocals, live performances and activism. Harper's fan base spans several continents. His albums have been commercially successful in North America, Europe and Oceania. Harper is a two-time Grammy Award winner as well, winning awards for Best Pop Instrumental Performance and Best Traditional Soul Gospel Album, in 2005.