Ben Howard - Live at Casino De Paris

Not Available

1. Esmerelda 2. The Wolves 3. Burgh Island 4. Old Pine 5. Keep Your Head Up 6. The Fear 7. Oats In The Water 8. Promise Ben Howard is certainly a specimen of what the British scene excels to reveal sometimes! Ben began writing songs when he was eleven. In an interview with the American Songwriter magazine, he stated that when he was a kid he started playing guitar because he liked to put words together and make stuff up. After a few EPs, his major debut studio album came in 2011 titled "Every Kingdom". 2013 was the year for fame, winning both Brit Awards for which he was nominated: British Breakthrough Act and British Solo male Artist. In this concert, you will see that the gentle surfer is full of surprises! Beneath the laid-back exterior lies a solid musical background, with major references to John Martyn. He continues to hone his song-writing skills.