Young Ben-Hur and Messala were the best of friends. They loved to race chariots. One day, Messala had to leave Jerusalem and his Jewish friend, to study in Rome and become a Roman officer. When Messala came back, the boyhood friends were now men, but friends no longer. Messala falsely imprisoned Ben-Hur’s family and sent him to the galleys. But Ben-Hur survived. And he returned, seeking his family – and Messala. What happened next, and what became of them at the hands of a magnificent Stranger, makes BEN-HUR: A RACE TO GLORY an epic, thrilling, inspiring adventure of two childhood friends one Roman and one Jew whose friendship is tested. Only the healing grace of Christ can make Ben Hur whole again.