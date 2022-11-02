Not Available

Ben Johnson movie is all about Amarakaran Pathrose (Kalabhavan Mani) who is a name to reckon with in village Muthangakuzhi. He is the monarch of all that he surveys, thanks to his rough and ready methods. Fear stalks the village whenever he gets into ‘action’. His son, Johnson (again Kalabhavan Mani) is everything that the fear-inspiring father is not. He goes out of the way to be nice to one and all. The effort is to erase the bad impression created by the father.And Johnson has always cherished a dream of becoming a policeman.