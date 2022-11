Not Available

The Ben Pollack Orchestra plays three tunes "California Echoes", "My Kind Of Love" and "Song Of The Island". In the band are a.o. Jimmy McPartland, Ray Bauduc, "Icky" Morgan, 19 year old Benny Goodman, brother Harry Goodman and Jack Teagarden who not only plays trombone but also sings in his own inimitable way ("parohdise") and even plays vibraphone.