Saxophone legend Ben Webster is captured in fine form backed by no less than the Oscar Peterson Trio in this rare taped performance from Hannover, Germany, in 1973. It would be the last collaboration for Webster and the band before the musician's untimely demise a year later. The set list includes well-known standards such as "Poutin," "Sunday," "I Got It Bad and That Ain't Good," " Perdido," "Come Sunday," "For All We Know" and "Cottontail."