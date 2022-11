Not Available

Harassed by bullies because of his mild autism, teen Ben (Greg Timmermans) finds refuge in an online computer game, which leads him to his virtual dream girl, Scarlite (Laura Verlinden). Together, the odd couple seeks revenge against Ben's tormentors. Director Nic Balthazar's beguiling mix of kitchen-sink drama and full-blown fantasy was Belgium's Oscar submission for Best Foreign Language Film.