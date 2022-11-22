Benavidez’s Case

Not Available

During his entire existence, art teacher Benavidez has been living in the shadow of his formidable father, a famous artist who constantly reminded his son of his lack of talent and vision. Even more painful is that the love of his life, one of his ex-students, reveals herself to be a gifted artist. To some she’s even considered to be the true successor to Benavidez’s father. It’s no wonder that this creates tensions and after a devastating lovers quarrel, Benavidez puts all his artworks into a big case and, having nowhere else to go, drags it to his shrink. The man specializes in treating creative spirits and even has an artist’s colony in the basement of his huge mansion. As part of their therapy, his patients produce artworks that get sold for lucrative prizes at auctions organized by the psychiatrist himself. When he looks at what’s inside the case of Benavidez, he realizes that the son has finally surpassed his father.