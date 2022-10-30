Not Available

Bending Colours is a moving portrait of Jordy Smith. This is not a biopic. It's a never-before seen insight into game changing next level surfing. From an average school kid in South Africa, a cocky tour rookie, to the professional world title threat he is today, Bending Colours tells a story. No one does progressive surfing or the hi-fi quite like Kai Neville. The fit is obvious. You know Modern Collective. You know the new breed of surfer, soundtrack and star it's created. This next collaboration will further redefine and change the game.