Beneath a Dead Moon

Indie horror anthology includes tales of the grandson of Dr. Jeckell making a strange breakthrough with a strange visitor; a nerdy office worker under the black magic spell of a wolf woman, a future war between vampires and humans and the lengths that each side will go to to win; sexy Krystal, her tattoo, and the impatient artist; a blind date goes monstrously wrong; Ranger Cody faces Bigfoot when his girlfriend and pal are put in peril; and the schlocky craziness of The Eyeball of Fear!