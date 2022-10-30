1953

Beneath the 12-Mile Reef

  • Adventure
  • Drama

Release Date

December 1st, 1953

Studio

20th Century Fox

Mike and Tony Petrakis are a Greek father and son team who dive for sponges off the coast of Florida. After they are robbed by crooks, Arnold and the Rhys brothers, Mike decides to take his men to the dangerous 12-mile reef to dive for more sponges. Mike suffers a fatal accident when he falls from the reef leaving Tony to carry on the business. But now he has a companion, Gwyneth Rhys.

Cast

Robert WagnerTony Petrakis
Terry MooreGwyneth Rhys
Gilbert RolandMike Petrakis
J. Carrol NaishSocrates Houlis
Richard BooneThomas Rhys
Angela ClarkeMama Petrakis

