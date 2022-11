Not Available

Sam (Yul Servo), a former soldier unintentionally gets disturb in a robbery gone wrong. Escaping with the bag of stolen loot, he hides inside an abandoned mansion where he meets the mysterious young woman Latia (Julia Clarete), bathing nude inside the homes filthy pool. They begin a passionate and blazing affair even as the crime kingpin Johnny B (Dido dela Paz) and his armed men launch a desperate search for the money.