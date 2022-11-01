Not Available

Set behind the idyllic neighborhoods of Orange County, Ethan spends his days drawing comic books and dreaming of a happy life with his childhood love Kahlah. However, wedged fatally between them lies Kahlah's boyfriend Shane and his gang of corrupt goons. Threatened by Ethan, Shane's insidious plot to exact revenge comes at the cost of Kahlah and her innocence. Fortunately for Ethan, his archaeologist neighbor Angelica opens his eyes to a world beyond his wildest imagination. Immersed among archeological materials, Ethan makes a discovery that leads him beyond the realm of living and into a forgotten past. Now he must walk a fine line to prevent all hell from breaking loose. To find out if Kahlah can bring her culprit to justice, if relationships beyond the grave can survive, and what will become of an exposed community, you must go Beneath the Surface. If you want to find the truth, all you have to do is dig.