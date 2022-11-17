Bénéfice humain

Not Available

18 months in the history of Alpe, a small printing firm specialising in insertion. On the first floor, Françoise, the boss. She hires those that all the other firms refuse. Because, in her view, no-one is unemployable. Above all from her firm she expects a human profit. At the expense, if necessary, of ordinary profit. Is another sort of corporate logic possible ? On the ground floor, in the workshop, Philippe, Cécile, Dominique and the others. With years of hell behind them. At Alpe they are rediscovering work, the pay slip, hope... They are working to build themselves up again. Will they succeed ?