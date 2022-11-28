Benevolence

Not Available

Charley White lives under the same roof with three of his unreliable friends. Together they steal their food and furniture by posing as fake house movers to take furniture and daily newspaper drivers to make money. After slowly losing money, they are unable to fully pay for their rent and have to pay double the amount next month. Becoming panicked, Charley slowly develops a plan to join the local "Red Hearts Charity", become the organizer's head, and slowly feed donated money out into their own pocket.