Bengaloored

An aspiring writer returns to his home-town, re-unites with his estranged father and child-hood sweetheart. Babruahana returns home to Bangalore from France and hopes to author a book. He goes to meet gorgeous Radha, a school-friend, on whom he always had a crush. Both meet and continue meeting, and Babruahana hopes to propose to her soon. He then sets about to meet his favorite author, Ramana, as well as his estranged love, Vanamala. He does not look forward to meeting his widowed father, but does so, and finds him re-married to Madhu. He will also find that a six-lane highway is about to be built around his ancestral home, which may be demolished. He also catches up with his friend, Siddharth, who has become a much-revered Sanyasi. As he struggles to adapt to the changes - nothing will prepare him for the shocks that await him