Bengt Washburn: Not Bad

Bengt Washburn is an Aquarius with Hazel eyes who prefers boxer briefs, solid deodorants, and Crest toothpaste. He is 5'9" tall, weighs about 149 pounds and can bench 150 pounds three times without a spotter. He has a vertical leap of 16 inches. 8 years ago a lump appeared on his right thigh. It's not visible from the stage but according to some kids at the water park, it looks creepy. Most people who know him would say Bengt is a logistically impaired ditz, but his comedy is described as intelligent, surprisingly universal considering the content matter and profoundly funny.