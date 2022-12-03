Not Available

Benighted is without a shadow of a doubt one of the strong ambassadors of the hexagonal extreme metal scene: albums in spades, concerts by hundreds around the world (Europe, Asia, America) for as many uppercuts of the right… In short, EVERYONE can agree that the people of Saint-Etienne leave no one indifferent, and we are included! So it was only natural that we trusted them for this first interactive "conference" session. Julien Truchan, Pierre Arnoux, as well as Nicolas Delpierre, of the film crew, will go behind the scenes of the filming of "Nails" and their adventure in Asia, and answer your questions live!