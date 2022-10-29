Benjamin Blümchen - Der kleine Ausreisser & Als Tierarzt

Not Available

"Little Fugitive" It is Zookeeper Tierlieb's birthday and Mr. Pichler gives him a Pinselohräffchen. Because Chico is not getting along with the other monkeys, he is being put into the Kakadu cage. The children Anna and Fritz become Chico friend. When the monkey disappears from the zoo, Benjamin and Otto starts looking for the little runaway. They find him at Anna and Fritz, who allegedly found him. Benjamin and Otto are uncertain - have the children taken Chico or did he escape by itself out? They guard with Karlo Kolumna Chico during the in his cage. Suddenly the see someone sneaking around! "As a veterinarian" The zoo is getting a new roommate - Willi, the African desert fox. And Benjamin is supposed to vaccinate him against the "African Schluckhüpf": An infectious disease which causes hiccups. But Benjamin has not been listening. Instead of giving Willi the medicine, which the doctor has prepared, Benjamin takes it himself. The next day, the whole zoo hiccups and bouncing.