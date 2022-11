Not Available

Benjamin Dove is a story of a group of friends who form their own little round table of knights. The first thing they see in the morning is what they are to be called. Benjamin saw a dove first thing, hence, Benjamin Dove. However problems start to occur as some boys are outcast, some are kicked out, new gangs are created, rivalry and chaos ensue and finally it ends with a death. A death no one in the sleepy town expected.