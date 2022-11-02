Benjamin Franklin

Not Available

The story of Franklin's epic life from humble beginnings to fame as a scientist, founding father and America's first diplomat to France. Let The Experiment Be Made (1706 - 1753) Franklin quickly rises to prominence as a printer and publisher in Philadelphia. His discoveries in the new science of electricity help free the world from the harmful effects of lightning and propel Franklin onto the world stage. The Making Of A Revolutionary (1755 - 1776) In London, Franklin finds himself in the midst of a growing dispute between England and the colonies, a dispute that turns this loyal subject of the British empire into a revolutionary and causes a tragic break with his own son. The Chess Master (1776 - 1790) Franklin embarks on the most important mission of his long life when he becomes diplomat to France during the American Revolution. After the war, he plays a critical role in creating the U.S. Constitution and becomes the only founding father to actively campaign against slavery.