1974

Benji

  • Adventure
  • Family
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 16th, 1974

Studio

Mulberry Square Productions

Benji is a stray who has nonetheless worked his way into the hearts of a number of the townspeople, who give him food and attention whenever he stops by. His particular favorites are a pair of children who feed and play with him against the wishes of their parents. When the children are kidnapped, however, the parents and the police are at a loss to find them. Only Benji can track them down, but will he be in time? If he can save the day, he may just find the permanent home he's been longing for.

Cast

Allen FiuzatPaul Chapman Jr.
Cynthia SmithCindy Chapman
Peter BreckDr. Chapman
Frances BavierLady with the Cat
Terry CarterOfficer Tuttle
Edgar BuchananBill

View Full Cast >

Images