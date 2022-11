Not Available

Family - The ever-witty mutt hero Benji becomes the world's first dog to scuba dive in this entertaining children's television special. BENJI AT MARINELAND follows the emotive pup underwater as he communes with barracudas, dolphins, fish, and assorted other sea friends. Aided by a frisky soundtrack, the film maintains the high adventure and light comedy that has made the BENJI series so popular with children and parents alike. - Benji, Jesse Davis