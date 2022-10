Not Available

Benny and Babloo is a 2010 Bollywood satirical comedy film, produced by Umesh Chouhan and directed by Yunus Sajawal. The film was released in October 2010 under the Chamunda Films banner. The film stars Kay Kay Menon, Rajpal Yadav, Riya Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Rukhsar, Natassha, Richa Chadda, Maushumi Udeshi, Hiten Paintal and Aasif Sheikh in prominent roles