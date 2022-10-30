Benny Greb : The language of drumming

Not Available

Educationnal DVD for drummers A revolutionary addition to drum education, The Language of DrummingDVD presents the method created and used by Benny Greb, the internationally acclaimed drummer that helped him develop his awe-inspiring creativity, musicality, and technique. Lessons feature explanations and demonstrations of how Greb's 24-character "rhythmic alphabet" can be used to develop timing, technique, dynamic control and speed - even the traditional drum rudiments - covering hands and feet, with and without a practice pad, and the full drumset. The instructional DVD includes a comprehensive archive of printable PDF charts and exercises, additional drum solos, performances with percussionist Pete Lockett and the Benny Greb Brass Band and more. Running time: 3 hours, 12 minutes.