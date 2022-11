Not Available

A one-off special starring Benny Hill, filmed entirely in Australia. Includes a sketch about "Benny Kelly," son of infamous Australian outlaw Ned Kelly; "Hold Back the Wind" (a Tennessee Williams parody); "Archie's Angels" (a spoof of Charlie's Angels); and "Lady Godiva." Also: a vagabond dreams of moving up to the high life; an interview with Chow Mein; a dance routine set to the themes from The Avengers, M*A*S*H and Hawaii Five-O; and closing hijinks around the beach.