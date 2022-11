Not Available

Part 1 of 3, featuring sketches never broadcast in America, this hilarious medley contains vintage material from Benny when his cheeky humor established him as one of England's funniest - and naughtiest - comedians. Filled with riotous musical send-ups, fractured fairy tales, wacky commercial spoofs and pitch-perfect impressions, this collection captures the vast range of one of England's most inspired comics!