This documentary follows the career of celebrated Cuban musician Benny More, who, before he made it big, started out as a farmer but eventually found his calling as one of the leading members of the band Matamoros. His talent has lived on decades after his death and is in full display in the numbers he performs in collected footage, including such hits as "Como Fue," "Batanga No. 2," "Hoy Como Aye," and more.