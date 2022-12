Not Available

"Rocky" is a small business that does it all from deliveries to repairs. The company is run out of a small office by Koichi Yamada (Takayuki Suzuki), Yumiko Suzuki (Akemi Darenogare) and Tsutomu Sato (Fumitaka Terai). They also have day-care center for their regular customers. One day, grandparents take a young boy from the day-care center after learning their daughter is raising him by herself.