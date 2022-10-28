Not Available

A back to back treatment of a malaise which has shocked Philippine society for the past so many years: the mysterious disappearances and killings of Filipino journalists and activists. The film focuses on a hard-hitting radio commentator and his conflict with a former classmate who is a suburban town mayor. The radioman’s story runs parallel to the tale of a student-activist on the run with his activist-girlfriend. These parallel stories are interwoven with a third story, that of the former military man , now their would-be assassin. This killer’s unexpected obsession with his wife leads to a climax of murder and mayhem.