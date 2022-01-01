Not Available

Many films have dealt with immigration over the past two decades, but most have dealt with it from the point of view of the immigrant or the place where the migration took place. Sara Abuidi’s Benzine deals with the issue from the point of view of those who stayed behind, through the eyes of parents who have not heard anything about their son for nine months since he moved to Italy. Salem and Halima are looking for their son who went missing a few months ago. He illegally immigrated to Italy a few days after January 14, 2011. The couple is pursuing a relentless and desperate quest that disrupts their existence. The film takes place in the South, an arid and austere landscape, a deep Tunisia where contraband and socio-political tension rub shoulders