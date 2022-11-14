Not Available

Haunted by past wounds from her parents, Seo-young suffers from tinnitus and vertigo which started when she had moved to her new office in the sky a few months ago. Seo-young and Jin-su, the manager of the development team, are secretly dating, but becomes vulnerable to an unexpected provocation. Saddened by the death of his only sister, Gwan-woo navigates around a 70-story high-rise on ropes. While cleaning windows on ropes at Landmark Tower one day, Gwan-woo becomes intrigued in Seo-young who watches him in awe from the other side.