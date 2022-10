1984

Drama - In this crime story, lawyer Bhavna (Rati Agnihotri) and her ex-lover, police officer Ravi (Shashi Kapoor), go after the local mafia. When Bhavna's son is kidnapped, the only person she can turn to for help is Bajrang (Mithun Chakraborty), a mafia kingpin's son who knows her secret. The stakes grow even higher when Ravi is ordered to arrest Bajrang. Kader Khan, Madan Puri and Poonam Dhillon co-star. - Shashi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Poonam Dhillon