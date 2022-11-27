Beppe Grillo: Delirio Tour

Not Available

Italy is madness. Our employees in Parliament are in a madhouse. Among them they understand, but they do not know what reality is. They mixed up their private interests with party. The future are nuclear power plants, incinerators, parking lots, bridges on the close, the tunnel in the Susa Valley, DTT and the judiciary on a leash. They have delusions to "Veltrusconi". The call dialogue partners positions. We depend on foreign countries for energy and not exploit renewable. We depend on foreign countries for food goods and we destroy the wheat fields. We have one of the biggest public debts in the world and give five billion Euros to Libya. Egypt imports from Ukraine bread and we Chernobyl. Russia threatens nuclear retaliation for Georgia and the American nuclear bases with 90 nuclear warheads we have at Ghedi Torre and Aviano.