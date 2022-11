Not Available

An amateur op (detective) with a career as a former legal instructor . From the search for a runaway daughter requested by Akiko "Beppin" to the murder case. A mystery drawn with a hard-boiled touch set in Kobe (some locations in Ashiya and Yokohama ). The scenery of Kobe before the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake is included in various background scenes, and you can see the buildings and scenery that can not be seen now.