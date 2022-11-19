Berani Punya Budak

Not Available

Shuhaimi Abdullah/Tong and his brother-in-law, Pairot just arrived at the airport. They were caught and were interrogated by Interpol. The Interpol suspected that they are involved with Thai gangsters. Here, Shuhaimi tells us the story that his brother in law just out of jail. Pairot is back to living a normal life running a restaurant with his brother-in-law, Tong. However one day he gets a call to do one last job to steal some client information details from a credit card company