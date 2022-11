Not Available

Sinner movie is a Malay film published in Singapore, which was a part of Malaysia in 1951. [1] The film was produced in the form of black and white film without color. Sinner film directed by B.S. Rajhans and produced by Company Malay Film Productions (MFP). This film is about Osman that accuse his wife dishonest with him after been slander by his own cousin. Does he overcome the matter at the end?