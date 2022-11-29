Berenstain Bears: Discover School

Not Available

Based on the best-selling book series, The Berenstain Bears is a charming animated comedy celebrating furry family values and good old-fashioned Bear Country living. Set in the rolling hills of Bear Country, the series stars a fun loving family of Bears whose love, loyalty and humor allow them to overcome any obstacle that finds its way down their sunny dirt road. With the help of teachers, friends, Ma, Pa and Grandma, Sister and Brother are learning that school is an exciting discovery! While attending gym or an art class, working on a class project, doing math homework or playing in school sports, Sister and Brother are finding it rewarding to see their hard work pay off and fun to participate in school.