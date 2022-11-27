Not Available

Rhoma’s father, Subrata, a businessman living in Bandung, expects his son to be an Economics graduate. Rhoma instead pursues his love of music, which is considered lowly by his father. This often causes conflict between them and Rhoma is finally thrown out of the house. So Rhoma travels to Jakarta and calls himself Budi. He lives with a group of street musicians and when one of his friends is seriously ill and needs money for medical treatment, his father rejects his call for help. So he grabs the bag of Ani, who is looking after his father’s paperwork. Budi pays for his friend’s treatment and returns the important papers to Ani. Budi’s friend dies, but Ani and her parents sympathise with him. Budi is hired as a personal driver for Ani. Love grows between them. Meanwhile, Subrata follows his wife’s suggestion to match Ani to Rhoma, with the hope that Rhoma’s attitude will change after marriage.