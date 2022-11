Not Available

With stars like Angie Stardust (also music credits), Judith Flex, and Joaquin La Habana, director Rosa von Praunheim has fashioned a film about the teeming flip side of life in Berlin centered on eccentric characters of almost every imaginable sexual orientation, or disorientation -- most are American performers drawn to the city of "lost souls" as a place where they can give full rein to their creative natures.