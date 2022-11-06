Berlin Blues

Not Available

In Cold War-era West Berlin, Lola (Julia Migenes-Johnson), an American blues singer with a nightclub band, falls for the piano player, David (Jose Coronado). Their romance is cut short when David must return to his native East, and Lola soon begins an affair with Huessler (Keith Baxter), the bandleader. But any guilt Lola may feel for betraying David is assuaged when Huessler saves her from unexpected misfortune.