THE VIDEO THAT ALMOST WASN'T! Our video tapes were seized by German Customs. The tapes were returned damaged and worn. We spent two years reconstructing the lost footage. It's hot, raw and fucking amazing! 12 horned up Euro pigs go at each others' asses with their fists and big uncut cocks. Add in some hot streams of man piss, and you have the next classic fetish video from Dick Wadd!