BERLIN Intimate

Experience the sexy, irresistible electricity of Berlin, a pop band who pioneered electrolash and continues to redefine music into the new millennium. Fronted by the raw, sensual vocals of Terri Nunn, the band takes the stage hot off their first studio album in twelve years, performing a stunning set ranging from the classic hits "No More Words" and "Take My Breath Away" to songs from their latest smash, Voyeur. Fierce, danceable, and laced with equal mixtures of Europop class and American groove, Berlin is back and better than ever.