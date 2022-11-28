Berlin Kidz: Fuck The System

Paradox presents "Fuck the System", the second movie from the legendary daredevil Berlin Parkour crew "Berlin Kidz", released as a limited collector DVD edition in December 2017, sold out in a month, and now available as an exclusive on demand video. 4 years after the first DVD, "Fuck the System" is an adrenaline-fuelled 70' action documentary filmed by the Berlin crew with drones and go-pro cameras to closely capture the essence of parkour, train surfing, urban climbing & risk-taking graffiti in a gripping cat-and-mouse chase in the heart of the german metropolis. With "Fuck the System", we follow the Berlin Kidz from the very inside in their unrelenting quest for freedom.
